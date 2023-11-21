Wyvern Wonderland 2023 Spot

A radio spot for Wyvern Wonderland 2023 at Aviano Air Base. The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony, music from the USAFE Air Force Band, food booths, a visit from a special guest, and much more. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|11.21.2023
|11.22.2023 05:31
|Newscasts
|77515
|2311/DOD_110009961.mp3
|00:00:30
|2023
|Blues
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|5
|0
|0
