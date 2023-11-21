Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SKIES Unlimted Spot

    SKIES Unlimted Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30 second spot about the SKIES unlimited program and some of the activities they offer the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 03:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77514
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110009959.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SKIES Unlimted Spot, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    SKIES Unlimited
    AFN Kaiserslautern Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT