Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30 second Flu spot

    30 second Flu spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    AFN Radio spot for Flu vaccines and treatments at US Army Health Clinic Vicenza.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 13:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77502
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110008505.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30 second Flu spot, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT