AFN Naples Radio Spot - Daddy & Me Baking
Radio spot highlighting an upcoming event from USO Naples called Daddy & Me Baking on December 19. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 07:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77489
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110007640.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Daddy & Me Baking, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
