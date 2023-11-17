Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 for 20 - Missile Community Cancer Study Part 3A

    11.20.2023

    Audio by Capt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    For this episode, Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, commander of Twentieth Air Force, invited Lt. Col. Danny Sebeck, a vice commander for Delta 8 to share his story. We also invited individuals who could add additional details about medical care and coverage, and the Veteran perspective. There was a lot of great information shared, so we ended up splitting the discussion into a Part A and Part B to keep each to 20 minutes. In Part A, you will hear Sebeck’s story with a bit of additional medical perspective shared by Lt. Col. Josh Berg, the 90th Medical Group chief of medical staff, and Ms. Annette Lupo, the benefits advisor from the 90th Medical Group’s TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration office. Part B, focuses more on medical coverage for current military members and Veterans. Additional information about the Missile Community Cancer Study can also be found at https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Missile-Community-Cancer-Study/.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 14:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:03
