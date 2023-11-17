Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 50: Education With Industry

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we sit down with Capt. Alicia Binggeli, Heather Carino, and Capt. Oleksandr Bakuta who are Air Force contracting professionals who have completed Education with Industry (EWI) fellowships. Alicia, Heather, and Oleksandr share their experiences working with 8VC, SpaceX, and Intel Capital. They each discuss what they found impactful during their EWI fellowships as well as how contracting professionals can start applying their lessons learned today.

    Acronyms:
    EWI – Education with Industry
    I2I – Insights to Industry
    RFP – Request for Proposal
    RFI – Request for Information
    DAU – Defense Acquisition University
    NSIN – National Security Innovation Network
    VC – Venture Capital

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    TAGS

    Contracting
    Education With Industry
    Civilian Development

