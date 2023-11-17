The Contracting Experience - Episode 50: Education With Industry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77476" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we sit down with Capt. Alicia Binggeli, Heather Carino, and Capt. Oleksandr Bakuta who are Air Force contracting professionals who have completed Education with Industry (EWI) fellowships. Alicia, Heather, and Oleksandr share their experiences working with 8VC, SpaceX, and Intel Capital. They each discuss what they found impactful during their EWI fellowships as well as how contracting professionals can start applying their lessons learned today.



Acronyms:

EWI – Education with Industry

I2I – Insights to Industry

RFP – Request for Proposal

RFI – Request for Information

DAU – Defense Acquisition University

NSIN – National Security Innovation Network

VC – Venture Capital



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.