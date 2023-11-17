The Contracting Experience - Episode 50: Education With Industry

In this episode, we sit down with Capt. Alicia Binggeli, Heather Carino, and Capt. Oleksandr Bakuta who are Air Force contracting professionals who have completed Education with Industry (EWI) fellowships. Alicia, Heather, and Oleksandr share their experiences working with 8VC, SpaceX, and Intel Capital. They each discuss what they found impactful during their EWI fellowships as well as how contracting professionals can start applying their lessons learned today.
Acronyms:
EWI – Education with Industry
I2I – Insights to Industry
RFP – Request for Proposal
RFI – Request for Information
DAU – Defense Acquisition University
NSIN – National Security Innovation Network
VC – Venture Capital
