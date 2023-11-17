Thirty-second spot highlighting the Army Navy Game Public Service Announcement to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 02:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|77469
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110004721.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Army Navy Game PSA Radio Spot, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
