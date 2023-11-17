Radio spot about the Movie in the Courtyard event on NSA Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 03:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|77465
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110003888.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - Movie in the Courtyard, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
