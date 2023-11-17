231115-N-DO281-1001 - A news story covering the 248th birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 07:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77452
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110001528.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Marine Corps Ball, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT