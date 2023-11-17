Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 13 – Thinking Operationally & Why Large Scale Combat Operations is NOT “Afghanistan x 10"

On this episode of “Deciphering Doctrine,” we pick apart the operational level of war and Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) with LeMay Center’s own Dr. Dan, “Bookem” Jordan. We discussed the linkages between tactical, operational, and strategic levels of war and the enormous difference between counterinsurgency operations of the past and LSCO of the future, including why “Afghanistan 10x” is not an accurate illustration of a war with China or Russia.
Dr. Jordan is a retired Air Force colonel and fighter pilot. His experience includes serving as the Command Director for NORAD and assistant professor at the US Army’s Command and Staff College and the Baltic Defense College in Estonia.
You can download Dr. Jordan’s book, Operational Art and the Campaigns for Mobile, 1864-65: A Staff Ride Handbook for free https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/combat-studies-institute/csi-books/operational-art-and-the-campaigns-for-mobile-bay-1864-to-1865-staff-ride-handbook.pdf
