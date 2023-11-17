Christmas Sip and Stitch Spot

This 15 second radio spot is advertising the Christmas Sip and Stitch event at Club Eifel on Spangdahlem Air Base on December 1st from 6-7:30 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 06:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77449
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110001503.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
