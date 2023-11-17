A 30 second spot on how to reach out to SAPR and receive care and support.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 06:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77448
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110001496.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAPR Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT