    Radio Segment - AFN Support of Department of State Travel Advisory

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.17.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Department of State issued a travel advisory for those wishing to travel from overseas locations Oct. 14, 2023. Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith, American Forces Network broadcaster, along with Emily Roemer, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz antiterrorism officer, discuss the value of AFN communication platforms in keeping up to date on any developments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 02:55
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of State
    AFN
    DMA
    Ramstein Air Base
    DoS

