Radio Segment - AFN Support of Department of State Travel Advisory

The Department of State issued a travel advisory for those wishing to travel from overseas locations Oct. 14, 2023. Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith, American Forces Network broadcaster, along with Emily Roemer, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz antiterrorism officer, discuss the value of AFN communication platforms in keeping up to date on any developments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
