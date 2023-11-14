This episode we explore the resources available to anyone with a valid DOD issues ID card at the Fort Riley Library. All library services are free and open to members and families of those who are active, reserve or retired service members and to civilian employees.
Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 14:08
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|77414
Filename:
|2311/DOD_110000169.mp3
Length:
|00:06:59
Year
|2023
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|KS, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 180 The Hidden Resources of the Fort Riley Post Library, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
