DINFOS Live - Episode 29 - DMA Award Winners

Welcome to Episode 29 of DINFOS Live. We'll talk to 2023 DINFOS Hall of Fame inductees Stacy Pearsall, Glenn Proctor, and Kathleen Rhem.

Tune in live to hear and ask questions about their military and public affairs experiences and how those experiences shaped their civilian careers.