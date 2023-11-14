Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live - Episode 29 - DMA Award Winners

    10.25.2023

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Welcome to Episode 29 of DINFOS Live. We'll talk to 2023 DINFOS Hall of Fame inductees Stacy Pearsall, Glenn Proctor, and Kathleen Rhem.
    Tune in live to hear and ask questions about their military and public affairs experiences and how those experiences shaped their civilian careers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 12:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live - Episode 29 - DMA Award Winners, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    discussion
    conversation
    DINFOS Live
    Defense Media Agency
    DMA Award Winners

