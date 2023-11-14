Welcome to Episode 29 of DINFOS Live. We'll talk to 2023 DINFOS Hall of Fame inductees Stacy Pearsall, Glenn Proctor, and Kathleen Rhem.
Tune in live to hear and ask questions about their military and public affairs experiences and how those experiences shaped their civilian careers.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 12:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77413
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110000011.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:09
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DINFOS Live - Episode 29 - DMA Award Winners, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT