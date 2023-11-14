In this edition of the Marne Report we chat with two Fort Stewart fire inspectors about what to do to stay safe this holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 10:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77403
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109999630.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:25
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT