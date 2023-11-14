KMC Update - Turkey-frying Safety and Post Office Updates

Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz deputy director of Public Affairs, spoke with American Forces Network Radio about tips on staying safe when frying turkeys during the holiday season Nov. 15, 2023, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. Additionally, Airman 1st Class Adam Wright from Ramstein Air Base, Germany's 86th Force Support Squadron spoke to AFN about changing Post Office protocol in light of an increased holiday-time workflow. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)