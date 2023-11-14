Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Turkey-frying Safety and Post Office Updates

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.16.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz deputy director of Public Affairs, spoke with American Forces Network Radio about tips on staying safe when frying turkeys during the holiday season Nov. 15, 2023, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. Additionally, Airman 1st Class Adam Wright from Ramstein Air Base, Germany's 86th Force Support Squadron spoke to AFN about changing Post Office protocol in light of an increased holiday-time workflow. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 09:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77402
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109999480.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    TAGS

    Safety
    Post Office
    Thanksgiving
    Christmas
    Holiday Safety
    KMC

