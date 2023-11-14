Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Fabric Care Facility

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Fabric Care Facility

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    11.16.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the on-base Fabric Care Facility on Nov. 15, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 01:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77401
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109999337.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Conductor Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Fabric Care Facility, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

