    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Seventh Boeing X-37B Mission

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    11.16.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office on its seventh mission of the Boeing X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on Nov. 16, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023
    TAGS

    news
    mission
    X-37B
    space force
    DAFRCO

