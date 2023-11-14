Radio spot about the Fleet and Family Support Center's saving and investing class. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean J. Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 05:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|77395
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109999261.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - FFSC Saving & Investing Class, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT