    The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 13 – The Climate Crises and U.S. National Security with Mark Nevitt

    11.15.2023

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This episode features Major Emily Bobenrieth, Associate Professor, National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, interviewing Professor Mark Nevitt of Emory Law School, to discuss the impact of climate change on U.S. national security. As one of the leading experts at the intersection of the climate crisis’ impact on U.S. national security and stability, Professor Nevitt labels this unconventional threat as both a “threat accelerant” and a “catalyst for conflict.” Professor Nevitt explains how existing domestic legal framework works to protect DoD assets and infrastructure from rising sea levels and catastrophic weather events. The discussion ends with how environmental factors have profoundly impacted the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    Professor Nevitt discusses points from two of his recent publications linked here: https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/nulr_online/335/ ; https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4589536

    This work, The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 13 – The Climate Crises and U.S. National Security with Mark Nevitt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ClimateChange
    National Security Law
    TJAGLCS
    PracticewithPurpose
    BeAllThatYouCanBe

