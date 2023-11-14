The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 13 – The Climate Crises and U.S. National Security with Mark Nevitt

This episode features Major Emily Bobenrieth, Associate Professor, National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, interviewing Professor Mark Nevitt of Emory Law School, to discuss the impact of climate change on U.S. national security. As one of the leading experts at the intersection of the climate crisis’ impact on U.S. national security and stability, Professor Nevitt labels this unconventional threat as both a “threat accelerant” and a “catalyst for conflict.” Professor Nevitt explains how existing domestic legal framework works to protect DoD assets and infrastructure from rising sea levels and catastrophic weather events. The discussion ends with how environmental factors have profoundly impacted the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Professor Nevitt discusses points from two of his recent publications linked here: https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/nulr_online/335/ ; https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4589536