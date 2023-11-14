Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 9: Aiming for a World-Class Workforce – The Importance of Strategic Talent Acquisition

Strategic talent acquisition is a key component of creating a world-class workforce.
It involves proactively identifying and attracting top talent, rather than simply filling open positions as they arise. By investing in strategic talent acquisition, we are focused on long-term success by building a strong and capable workforce.
In this episode, Art and Frankie talk with Sharmeka Speights, human resources director at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, about how NAVWAR uses talent acquisition strategies and tools to attract the best of the best to support our mission for the Navy and the nation.
