    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 9: Aiming for a World-Class Workforce – The Importance of Strategic Talent Acquisition

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Audio by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Strategic talent acquisition is a key component of creating a world-class workforce.

    It involves proactively identifying and attracting top talent, rather than simply filling open positions as they arise. By investing in strategic talent acquisition, we are focused on long-term success by building a strong and capable workforce.

    In this episode, Art and Frankie talk with Sharmeka Speights, human resources director at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, about how NAVWAR uses talent acquisition strategies and tools to attract the best of the best to support our mission for the Navy and the nation.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77389
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109997457.mp3
    Length: 00:18:28
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 9: Aiming for a World-Class Workforce – The Importance of Strategic Talent Acquisition, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    human resources
    Navy careers
    employee engagement
    talent acquisition
    NAVWAR

