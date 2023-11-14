Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Transgender Awareness Week

    KMC Update - Transgender Awareness Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.15.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    November 12th through the 19th is observed as Transgender Awareness Week, a time for recognizing and shedding light on the transgender community and hurdles they encounter. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lily Ricketts details the purpose and goals for the observance week. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 04:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77383
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109997098.mp3
    Length: 00:02:14
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Transgender Awareness Week, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    news
    LGBTQIA
    Transgender Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT