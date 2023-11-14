KMC Update - Transgender Awareness Week

November 12th through the 19th is observed as Transgender Awareness Week, a time for recognizing and shedding light on the transgender community and hurdles they encounter. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lily Ricketts details the purpose and goals for the observance week. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)