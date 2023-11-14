November 12th through the 19th is observed as Transgender Awareness Week, a time for recognizing and shedding light on the transgender community and hurdles they encounter. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lily Ricketts details the purpose and goals for the observance week. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 04:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77383
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109997098.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Transgender Awareness Week, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT