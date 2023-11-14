Radio Spot - Parent-Teacher Association Vendor Fair

This is a 15-second spot publicizing Ramstein Intermediate School's Parent-Teacher Association Vendor Fair happening at the school Dec. 8 and 9. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 08:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77372
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
