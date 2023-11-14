Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Radio Spot, Adopt-A-Sailor

    SPAIN

    11.14.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    BU2 Baker talks about the Liberty Center's Adopt-A-Sailor campaign

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 05:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77368
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109994530.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Commercial
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Radio Spot, Adopt-A-Sailor, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Liberty Center
    Holidays
    Rota
    Rota MWR

