    Veterans Day Spotlight - Mr. Shawn Herrera

    BAHRAIN

    11.08.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Interview with retired Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Shawn Herrera, Fire Chief at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, in observance of Veterans Day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 05:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77365
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109994524.mp3
    Length: 00:06:40
    Year 2023
    Location: BH
    Hometown: EL CAJON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Spotlight - Mr. Shawn Herrera, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afn bahrain
    nsa bahrain
    veterans day

