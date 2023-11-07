Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's In Rucker's Rucksack - Episode 3 - Mission in Action and Work/Life Balance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Audio by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Every leader carries different tools, aides, and experiences that shape their path when navigating a career in the Navy and beyond.

    In this video series, NAVWAR Command Master Chief Loren Rucker meets with various leaders across the enterprise to gather insight on the different skills and tools they use to motivate and guide their teams to success.

    In episode three, we hear from NAVWAR Chief Engineer Rob Wolborsky about the importance of seeing our systems and capabilities in action to understand fully the trials and tribulations directly from the Sailors we support. With their input, he says, we can attack problems with much more vigor.

    Also discussed is finding balance with three core pillars of life – family, self, and work.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    mentoring
    podcast
    employee engagement
    NAVWAR
    career mentoring

