What's In Rucker's Rucksack - Episode 3 - Mission in Action and Work/Life Balance

Every leader carries different tools, aides, and experiences that shape their path when navigating a career in the Navy and beyond.
In this video series, NAVWAR Command Master Chief Loren Rucker meets with various leaders across the enterprise to gather insight on the different skills and tools they use to motivate and guide their teams to success.
In episode three, we hear from NAVWAR Chief Engineer Rob Wolborsky about the importance of seeing our systems and capabilities in action to understand fully the trials and tribulations directly from the Sailors we support. With their input, he says, we can attack problems with much more vigor.
Also discussed is finding balance with three core pillars of life – family, self, and work.
