Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - DoS Travel Advisory and Bone Marrow Donations

    KMC Update - DoS Travel Advisory and Bone Marrow Donations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.13.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Matthew Miller, Department of State spokesperson, spoke on the recent travel advisory for U.S. government employees amid rising tensions in overseas environments Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington D.C. Meanwhile, in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, service members are encouraged to add their names to a donor database via local donation pop-ups to help those with bone marrow deficiencies such as blood cancer. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 06:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77349
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109992803.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - DoS Travel Advisory and Bone Marrow Donations, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of State
    Armed Services Blood Program
    DoS
    KMC
    Bone Marrow Drive
    ASBP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT