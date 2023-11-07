KMC Update - DoS Travel Advisory and Bone Marrow Donations

Matthew Miller, Department of State spokesperson, spoke on the recent travel advisory for U.S. government employees amid rising tensions in overseas environments Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington D.C. Meanwhile, in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, service members are encouraged to add their names to a donor database via local donation pop-ups to help those with bone marrow deficiencies such as blood cancer. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)