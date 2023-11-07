Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News: Austin Visits Indo-Pacific & Hold on Appointments

    ITALY

    11.08.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will underscore the United States' deep commitment to its allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific as he embarks on his ninth official visit.
    &
    The blanket hold on nominations in the Senate has prevented lawmakers from using the traditional "unanimous consent" process for confirming large numbers of military nominees en bloc.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 04:02
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News: Austin Visits Indo-Pacific & Hold on Appointments, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific
    Indo-Pacific
    Indo

