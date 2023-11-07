AFN Naples News: Austin Visits Indo-Pacific & Hold on Appointments

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77348" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will underscore the United States' deep commitment to its allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific as he embarks on his ninth official visit.

&

The blanket hold on nominations in the Senate has prevented lawmakers from using the traditional "unanimous consent" process for confirming large numbers of military nominees en bloc.