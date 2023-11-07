It's holiday season y'all and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is bringing their A-game this year with several events to help you get into the spirit. Learn more by taking a listen to this week's podcast. Simply search "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 19:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77344
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109991737.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:25
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
