    The Fit Chap - Playing the Long Game

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps sits down with CH (COL) Lou DelTufo and CSM Evelyn Montealegre, the Commandant and Senior Enlisted Advisor for the United States Army Institute for Religious Leadership, who share their pathways that led them into the Chaplain Corps. With a combined 57 years of experience in the Corps, they've seen God walk with them through many experiences that are relevant for chaplains coming into the Army today. They place special emphasis on personal spiritual health, the art and science of professionalism, and enduring physical fitness.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 14:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:38:33
