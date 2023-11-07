The Fit Chap - Playing the Long Game

CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps sits down with CH (COL) Lou DelTufo and CSM Evelyn Montealegre, the Commandant and Senior Enlisted Advisor for the United States Army Institute for Religious Leadership, who share their pathways that led them into the Chaplain Corps. With a combined 57 years of experience in the Corps, they've seen God walk with them through many experiences that are relevant for chaplains coming into the Army today. They place special emphasis on personal spiritual health, the art and science of professionalism, and enduring physical fitness.
|11.10.2023
Date Posted: 11.11.2023
|Newscasts
|77343
|2311/DOD_109991362.mp3
|00:38:33
Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|6
|0
|0
