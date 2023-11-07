NATO Review: Turning standard ammunition into sharable ammunition

NATO’s multinational battlegroups need help transitioning verified technical interchangeability into national policies that allow them to operate, train, and maintain readiness from a common ammunition stockpile that is legally permitted and safe to use. In February and March of this year, the NATO Standardization Office coordinated with a team from the US Army War College (USAWC) to conduct a ground-level survey within three of NATO’s eight multinational battlegroups. The team’s most salient observation was this: battle group key leaders believe that national policies prevent ammunition exchange within their multinational formation. This perception may hinder a multinational unit’s wartime interoperability, and certainly impedes operational efficiency in peacetime.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 06:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77342
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109990002.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:18
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT