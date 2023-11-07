As Colonel Gillis relinquishes command as the 101st Air Refueling Wing Commander, he has a message for us all. In this short episode, we'll hear his outgoing speech from the Change of Command this past Sunday.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 15:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77338
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109988815.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:51
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXVI, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT