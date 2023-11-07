Discussions with DTRA Episode 8 - Growing an AI-Ready DoD Workforce

In the field of national defense, having the right personnel with the right skills is critical to ensuring success. As the U.S government emphasizes the development of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that our workforce is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of this rapidly-evolving field. In the latest episode of Discussions with DTRA, Dr. Micheal Howard and Dr. Diana Gehlhaus discuss the importance of growing an AI-ready Department of Defense (DoD) workforce.
|11.08.2023
|11.09.2023 12:13
|Newscasts
|77334
|2311/DOD_109988259.mp3
|00:26:29
|2023
|Blues
|VA, US
|7
|0
|0
