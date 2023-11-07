Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussions with DTRA Episode 8 - Growing an AI-Ready DoD Workforce

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Audio by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    In the field of national defense, having the right personnel with the right skills is critical to ensuring success. As the U.S government emphasizes the development of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that our workforce is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of this rapidly-evolving field. In the latest episode of Discussions with DTRA, Dr. Micheal Howard and Dr. Diana Gehlhaus discuss the importance of growing an AI-ready Department of Defense (DoD) workforce.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 12:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:29
