231107-N-DN657-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents came together for a community health fair held by the base hospital. In news from the fleet, the 33rd CNO is sworn in. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 08:20
Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77324
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109987695.mp3
Length:
|00:02:00
Year
|2023
Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS: GTMO Community health fair, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
