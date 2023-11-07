This 30 second radio spot is advertising the Jingle Bell run with the Eifel Powerhaus Fitness Center on December 16th.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 06:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77320
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109987439.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jingle Bell Run, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT