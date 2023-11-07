American Forces Network Incirlik highlights combat archery at the Outdoor Recreation Center on Nov. 9, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 05:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77314
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109987191.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Combat Archery, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT