    AFN Aviano Radio News: Fueling Agile Combat Employment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.09.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron at Aviano Air Base using a Fluid Powered Injector Cart to fuel an aircraft for the first time in the United States Air Forces Europe command. The FPAIC increases mobility to austere locations and has the capability to mix commercial grade jet fuel into JP-8 for use by U.S. Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 04:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    ACE
    POL
    31fw
    31 LRS

