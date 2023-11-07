AFN Aviano Radio News: Fueling Agile Combat Employment

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron at Aviano Air Base using a Fluid Powered Injector Cart to fuel an aircraft for the first time in the United States Air Forces Europe command. The FPAIC increases mobility to austere locations and has the capability to mix commercial grade jet fuel into JP-8 for use by U.S. Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)