The Baumholder Community Center will be hosting their holiday tree lighting celebration Decemebr 6th from 5 to 7 p.m on Smith Barracks.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 08:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77304
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109986905.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Tree Lighting 2023, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT