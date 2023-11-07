Equipping the Corps - S3 E3 Boots with Todd Towles

On the battlefield, proper footwear can be just as important as a weapon. From running across the desert to jumping out of planes, Marines need adequate footwear to take them from point A to point B without injury. On today’s episode, Morgan chats with Todd Towles, program analyst for the Clothing and Equipment Team on boots.



The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.



Show notes:

Contact: todd.towles@usmc.mil