    Equipping the Corps - S3 E3 Boots with Todd Towles

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    On the battlefield, proper footwear can be just as important as a weapon. From running across the desert to jumping out of planes, Marines need adequate footwear to take them from point A to point B without injury. On today’s episode, Morgan chats with Todd Towles, program analyst for the Clothing and Equipment Team on boots.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    Show notes:
    Podcast recommendation: Equipping the Corps
    Contact: todd.towles@usmc.mil

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 07:24
    Length: 00:40:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Boots
    Equipping the Corps

