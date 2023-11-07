Equipping the Corps - S3 E3 Boots with Todd Towles

On the battlefield, proper footwear can be just as important as a weapon. From running across the desert to jumping out of planes, Marines need adequate footwear to take them from point A to point B without injury. On today’s episode, Morgan chats with Todd Towles, program analyst for the Clothing and Equipment Team on boots.
Show notes:
Podcast recommendation: Equipping the Corps
Contact: todd.towles@usmc.mil
