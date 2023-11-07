Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Magazine Editors Note: Readiness through Research (short)

    Airman Magazine Editors Note: Readiness through Research (short)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua Robinson  

    Airman Magazine   

    Audio version of the editor's note for the October 2023 issue of Airman Magazine that focuses on readiness.

    Accelerate Change, or lose.

    This call to action has inspired the Air Force to innovate rapidly as we work to maintain our competitive advantage against our pacing threat. Many global events have made one factor abundantly clear — the only advantage that can ensure the Air Force can continuously deliver airpower, any time, any place, is our largest and most vital resource; our Airmen and Guardians.

    In this issue, we’ll chat with a guiding force in the Air Force’s scientific community, the Air Force chief scientist, and learn more about the projects being led by a research biologist, an aerospace developmental engineer and more, to explore the many ways scientific research, experimentation and exploration will help build the Airmen and Guardians of tomorrow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 14:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77298
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109985820.mp3
    Length: 00:01:19
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Magazine Editors Note: Readiness through Research (short), by TSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    711th Human Performance Wing
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force Chief Scientist
    Edison Grant
    Center for Rapid Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT