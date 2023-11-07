Airman Magazine Editors Note: Readiness through Research (short)

Audio version of the editor's note for the October 2023 issue of Airman Magazine that focuses on readiness.
Accelerate Change, or lose.
This call to action has inspired the Air Force to innovate rapidly as we work to maintain our competitive advantage against our pacing threat. Many global events have made one factor abundantly clear — the only advantage that can ensure the Air Force can continuously deliver airpower, any time, any place, is our largest and most vital resource; our Airmen and Guardians.
In this issue, we’ll chat with a guiding force in the Air Force’s scientific community, the Air Force chief scientist, and learn more about the projects being led by a research biologist, an aerospace developmental engineer and more, to explore the many ways scientific research, experimentation and exploration will help build the Airmen and Guardians of tomorrow.
