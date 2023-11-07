Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 20: History of FLEP

    The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 20: History of FLEP

    11.08.2023

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Mr. Fred Borch, TJAGLCS Regimental Historian, discusses the history of the Funded Law Education Program in the JAG Corps.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 20: History of FLEP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    FredTalks
    CLAMO
