    AFN Aviano Radio News: Wing Heritage Tailflash

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.07.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on a newly painted F-16 Fighting Flacon tailflash to represent the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 03:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    #WyvernNation #Aviano #AFNAviano #ReturnWithHonor

