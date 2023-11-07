A radio spot advising members to be careful of inclement weather during the rainy season at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 02:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77289
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109984569.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rainy Season Spot, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT