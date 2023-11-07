Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 84 U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. TENTH Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we learn more about U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. TENTH Fleet with Command Master Chief John Henry Walker.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 16:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77284
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109983535.mp3
    Length: 00:22:12
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    TAGS

    Fort Meade
    Cyber
    Navy
    Tenth Fleet
    Fleet Cyber

