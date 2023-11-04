NCO Journal Podcast Episode 60 - Trauma Informed Leaders

Sgt. Michael L. Sobey has a candid conversation with the NCO Journal staff, speaking about personal challenges and delving into issues associated with behavioral health. He recommends the U.S. Army institute a behavioral health golden hour mirroring physical response guidelines but for mental health, train and equip Soldiers with the knowledge and skills needed to address behavioral health issues, and restructure the behavioral health system to serve today’s Soldiers better.
|11.07.2023
|11.07.2023 08:30
|Newscasts
|77280
|2311/DOD_109982492.mp3
|00:57:18
|NCO Journal
|2023
|Podcast
|US
|7
|0
|0
