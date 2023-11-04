Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 60 - Trauma Informed Leaders

    11.07.2023

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Michael L. Sobey has a candid conversation with the NCO Journal staff, speaking about personal challenges and delving into issues associated with behavioral health. He recommends the U.S. Army institute a behavioral health golden hour mirroring physical response guidelines but for mental health, train and equip Soldiers with the knowledge and skills needed to address behavioral health issues, and restructure the behavioral health system to serve today’s Soldiers better.

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 60 - Trauma Informed Leaders, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Behavioral Health
    NCO Journal
    Golden Hour
    BH
    Trauma Informed Leaders
    Mental Trauma

