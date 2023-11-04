NCO Journal Podcast Episode 60 - Trauma Informed Leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77280" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Michael L. Sobey has a candid conversation with the NCO Journal staff, speaking about personal challenges and delving into issues associated with behavioral health. He recommends the U.S. Army institute a behavioral health golden hour mirroring physical response guidelines but for mental health, train and equip Soldiers with the knowledge and skills needed to address behavioral health issues, and restructure the behavioral health system to serve today’s Soldiers better.