    AFN Naples Radio News - Biden Investing in Railroads & New USAF Chief of Staff

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.07.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    Radio news highlighting President Biden's press conference in Delaware talking about investments in American railroads and USAF new Chief of Staff. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 08:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Biden Investing in Railroads & New USAF Chief of Staff, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Biden
    Chief of Staff
    USAF

