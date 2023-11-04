AFN Bahrain Sailor Spotlight - MN2 Austin Meador

AFN Bahrain Sailor Spotlight interview featuring MN2 Austin Meador serving onboard the USS Dextrous (MCM 13) stationed in Manama Bahrain, U.S. 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 02:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
