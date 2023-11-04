This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers changes to tuition assistance because of the new fiscal year and enlisted and commissioned leaders attending the Lead, Develop, Care course at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 18:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77252
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109979337.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - New Fiscal Year and Lead, Develop, Care course, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
