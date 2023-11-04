On this week's edition of the Marne Report we chat with Jeff and Beau from DPTMS about the upcoming Full Scale Exercise. Learn about what to expect, how to prepare, and why it's so important to plan for emergencies. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 14:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77251
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109977223.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:54
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT